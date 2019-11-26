Poll: However you’re thinking, you’re where you are on impeachment

Independent of how you come down on impeachment, a new poll out today has it that you’re not going to change your mind.

Quinnipiac University released poll findings that have 86 percent of us saying that we’ve already made our mind up.

Among those who might change their mind, there is slightly more lean toward impeachment and removal, but likely not enough to overcome the bigger numbers.

Which are: 45 percent, according to Quinnipiac, support the impeachment and removal of President Trump, with 48 percent opposed.

“The televised impeachment hearings haven’t had much of an effect on the president’s approval rating, or how voters feel about impeachment. The numbers still don’t look good for Trump, but they definitely haven’t gotten worse,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

While 50 percent think that the impeachment inquiry is a legitimate investigation, 43 percent think it is a political witch hunt. Nonetheless, 76 percent of American voters think that the Trump administration should fully cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, while 18 percent don’t think so.

American voters are paying attention to the news about impeachment as 59 percent say they are paying a lot of attention and 27 percent say they are paying some attention, while only 14 percent say they are paying little or no attention.

Story by Chris Graham

