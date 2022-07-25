Poll: Conservatives fear California Gov. Gavin Newsom the most in 2024 cycle
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the Democrat that Republicans fear the most in 2024, but we kind of knew that already, from the half-assed recall effort they threw at him last year.
A straw poll at the star-studded Turning Point USA rock festival held over the weekend anointed Newsom, well ahead of former First Lady Michelle Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and perennial runner-up Bernie Sanders.
Newsom easily defeated the 2021 recall effort launched by Republicans supposedly over frustrations with COVID restrictions, winning 61.9 percent of the vote.
It was obvious last year what was really behind the recall.
Think: Donald Trump trying to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019 to get him some dirt to use against Joe Biden, who at the time wasn’t widely considered a top-tier threat.
The Trump people thought otherwise, signaling that they viewed Biden as the biggest threat, and it turned out, they were right.
This Turning Point USA straw poll is a similar type signal.
Cue Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to begin their nightly attacks on Newsom as the tip of the spear of the propaganda campaign that is to come.