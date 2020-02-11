Poll: Americans united behind stripping ‘Stros of 2017 Series
A new Seton Hall Sports Poll has America believing strongly that the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title.
The poll measures us at 52 percent saying, take it away, to 35 percent saying, in effect, meh.
It would never happen, of course, not to a pro franchise, anyway.
(Sorry, 2013 Louisville basketball.)
“The sentiment to strip the Astros of their trophy is well-reflected in the seriousness by which people view rulebreaking,” noted Rick Gentile, director of the Seton Hall Sports Poll, which is sponsored by the Sharkey Institute within the Stillman School of Business.
Good on the folks at Seton Hall for testing that idea out across the spectrum. Poll respondents were also asked their thoughts on politicians bending the rules to get an unfair advantage on an opponent, and 83 percent said doing so hurts the country, with 12 percent saying that kind of thing happens all the time, and thus is no big deal.
Those are across-the-board numbers. Republicans, natch, are a little less butthurt right now about politicians breaking laws, with 68 percent saying that kind of thing hurts the country, and 23 percent saying no big deal, though of note, Republicans, when it comes to sports, are like Democrats when it comes to teams and players cheating: splitting 86 percent to 8 percent on the hurts game/no big deal dichotomy, with Democrats splitting 90 percent to 8 percent.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.