Political sign thefts lead to arrest in Augusta County

Published Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, 2:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Waynesboro man was arrested after an investigation into political sign thefts in Augusta County led to the discovery of a large quantity of Republican yard signs at a residence.

Clayton Thomas Painter, 21, of Waynesboro, faces two counts of petit larceny.

Augusta County authorities are continuing to investigate the case.

If you have information to share, call 540-245-5333.

