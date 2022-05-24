Police: Speed a factor in Harrisonburg fiery crash involving teens

Three teens were injured, none, fortunately, seriously, in a one-vehicle crash on Waterman Drive in Harrisonburg Tuesday morning.

A 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was southbound in the 100 block of Waterman Drive when it lost control and left the roadway at 7:30 a.m., according to Harrisonburg Police.

The vehicle traveled more than 450 feet and rolled several times. The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a nearby business extinguished the flames. All occupants exited the vehicle without incident.

Excessive speed appears to have been a factor in this crash.

The 16-year-old driver and two juvenile passengers were on their way to school, and each was transported to Sentara RMH. Fortunately, none of the students appeared to be seriously injured.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving, driving without an operator’s license, and violating passenger restrictions.

If you have information that could assist in the investigation of this crash, please contact Lieutenant Chris Monahan at (540) 432-8905 or email him at chris.monahan@harrisonburgva.gov.

