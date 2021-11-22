Police searching for missing Charlottesville woman

The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance locating Tonita Lorice Smith, a missing 39-year-old Charlottesville woman.

Smith was reported missing on Friday. She was last seen on the evening of Nov. 14th, in the 300 block of 10 ½ Street NW in Charlottesville. Smith is 5′4′’ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Since November 14th, she may have traveled to Harrisonbur.

Anyone having information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Christopher Wagner at 434-970-3973 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

