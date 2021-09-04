Police investigating robbery in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Police are investigating a robbery reported at 9 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of South Dogwood Drive.

A 24-year-old female reported that a man approached her from behind, knocked her down, and took items belonging to her. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’7” and 180-200 lbs. wearing all black clothing and wearing a black face covering. The male fled on foot east towards South Willow Street.

HPD officers and detectives searched the area and with the assistance of its K9 units, recovered the victim’s property a short time later.

This incident remains under investigation by the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Michael Spiggle at 540- 437-2650 or email him at michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).