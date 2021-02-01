 

Police arrest Albemarle County juvenile in connection with string of larcenies

Published Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, 3:52 pm

Albemarle County Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a series of break-ins and vehicle thefts that occurred between November and January near the 100 block of Ivy Road in Charlottesville.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Leitch with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

 


