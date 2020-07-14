Polar Chill Portable AC Reviews: Does Polar Chill air cooler work?

Polar Chill Portable AC is a portable air cooling device that you can move from one room to another and, therefore, keep yourself cool wherever you are. Hard to believe? It’s really not. The sleek design and lightweight device is simple to shift. It is also chargeable, which means you don’t have to carry a roll of wires behind it every time you move it. Therefore, the air cooler is portable in the true sense of the word. That said, it instantly cools your surroundings, blowing cool as well as clear air your way.

Surviving summers is challenging. But it doesn’t have to be. After all, what are air conditioners for? The only problem is that ACs grow your electricity bills significantly. Plus, they limit you to one room since they can only cool one room at a time. Not to mention, all the maintenance and set up costs only add strain to your pocket. So, are we back at square one of challenging summers? Nope. Because you’ve another air cooling solution called Polar Chill Portable AC.

Polar Chill Portable AC Review

Polar Chill Portable AC is a reliable solution to the pains that traditional air conditioning poses. It does not emit a lot of noise, doesn’t require professional maintenance now and then, and also doesn’t shoot your electricity costs. Despite all these merits, the air cooler helps chill your environment instantly.

This is mainly thanks to the blower that emits cool air at 2.5 m/s. If you set the direction of the blower your way, you’ll get even more instant cooling. All you have to be careful about is the charging of the device. Once you charge it, you’re good to use it. However, if you miss, your loss.

Therefore, it is best you allot a daily charging time to the air cooler and enjoy the rest of the time. Note that you don’t have to deal with any extra wiring with Polar Chill Portable AC. It’s installation is also DIY – requiring no external help, thus, saving your money too.

What’s more, Polar Chill air cooler comes with varying fan settings. You can adjust these as per your requirements and the prevailing temperature, which can also help you save some money. Overall, this air cooler is a good solution to beating the heat without having to pay so much.

How Is This Polar Chill Air Cooler Better Than A Traditional AC?

Polar Chill Portable AC stands out from a traditional air conditioner in many ways. Let’s walk you through the rundown of the differences and how the former gains brownie points over the latter:

A traditional AC costs more than this air cooler

Foremost of all, a traditional air conditioner costs way more than an air cooler. Despite the costs though, it does not deliver any advantages, for instance, it doesn’t offer personal cooling wherever you are as this air cooler does.

Your electricity and maintenance bills very as well

The varying fan settings on Polar Chill portable air conditioner helps you consume less battery power if you are opting for the low fan setting. What’s more, you can clean and maintain the cooler yourself, thanks to its compact size. That’s not the case with an air conditioner. Instead, you have to occasionally invest in maintenance costs in addition to the high electricity bills.

The noise emitted in both cases is also different

Polar Chill AC gives off no more than 40 decibels of noise, which means it emphasizes your comfort over anything else. That’s not the case with an air conditioner though.

Most importantly, the air cooler under review is portable. It can function in any room including your washroom, offering good cooling. That’s not the case with an AC, which is limited to chilling only one room.

Features

Polar Chill Portable AC shows several noteworthy features that make it worth the investment. These include:

Built in air filter system

The good thing about this appliance is that it not only blows cool air your way, it also cleans the air. The air filter system removes germs, leaves, and dust particles from the air before blowing it your way. This, of course, make the appliance fit for indoor use.

Ease of set up and use

What’s more, this appliance is very easy to use. When you get it, you can use it right away. Simply fill the water tank with water, adjust the curtain, and turn on the device. Make sure to charge the device though and keep doing so you can use this device whenever you want. Besides, this set up, using Polar Chill air conditioner is as easy as flipping a switch – zero work on your part and zero money expenditure on the installation.

Low noise tech

As mentioned before, this is a notable feature of the device. The air cooler gives off only 40 decibels of sound, which means you can rest and work peacefully, in a cool and comforting environment.

Portability

Not to forget, this is the most important feature of the air cooler. You can swiftly move it from room to room. The credit for this goes to its chargeable battery with a USB port, compact size, and sleek design. It’s also lightweight. Unlike other portable devices that are positioned on wheels, this one is easier to move since there is no wiring set up behind it.

Varying fan settings

This means that you can run the cooler on any of three settings: high, low, and medium. Hence, if a child or senior person is using it for personal cooling, you can lower the setting for their convenience. On a particularly hot day though, you can change the setting to high and enjoy cool air.

Check out Polar Chill Portable AC customer reviews and consumer reports online. Does it really work as advertised? Find out more here!

How Does This Convenient Air Cooler Help You Save Money?

Polar Chill air conditioner is great for your pocket. Here are some of the main reasons how it can help you save money:

When you use the low fan setting, you can save battery power, which can help you save some money on your electricity consumption

The air cooler is currently available at a 50% off, which means you save money from the get-go. Even the device itself is up for grabs at a budget-friendly price

Installation, set up as well as maintenance of the air cooler at all DIY. This means that you don’t have to set money apart for these areas, which helps you save money further

Where to Buy Polar Chill Portable AC and Pricing?

Polar Chill Portable AC unit is available at a discounted price only on the official website currently. You can get it today for a 50% off on the original price. Furthermore, the device is available in packages, so if you’d like, you can order three or more units.

Here are price points to keep in mind:

One unit is priced at $89.9

Two units for $158.48

Three units for $213.48

Four units of the air conditioning unit for $259.80

And to sweeten this deal further, your order is protected with a money refund policy that extends to 30 days of purchasing the unit.

Hence, if you are not content with the product, you can get your money back within 30 days by returning the device. That said, you wouldn’t need to avail the refund policy since numerous satisfied customers have left positive reviews on the product as mentioned on the official website. In this way, you have positive social proof on this air cooler too.

Polar Chill Portable AC Reviews Verdict

All in all, Polar Chill Portable AC is a convenient and easy solution to the sweltering summers and the pains that traditional air conditioning posts. It is available at a budget-friendly price with a discount currently. So, for those who are interested, there doesn’t seem to be a point to wait in placing your order.

