Polaire AC Reviews: Is Polaire portable air conditioner legit? [2020 UPDATE]

Polaire AC is not just an air conditioner but also an air humidifier and air purifier. The appliance is small, sleek, and works to chill your personal room like a pro. This high-tech machine is chargeable and runs for 30 hours straight. You don’t have to install it or pay for any maintenance costs. In fact, the device is portable and can be carried from one room to another without any complications that typically accompany other air coolers.

Polaire AC Review

The heat of the summer sun is unignorable. You might have felt drops of sweat trickling down your back all times of the day. And the only solution to this is running the air conditioner 24/7. However, not everybody has that kind of money to have a separate window ac in each room. Don’t even get started on the electricity bills that accumulate when you have an air conditioner running for most part of the day. So, what is it that you can do to adjust in this heat without killing yourself?

Clearly, you need a better solution than traditional air conditioners because they are extremely expensive on the whole. Polaire AC is a small air cooler that can be very helpful – a great replacement for a typical air conditioner. This device does not consume a lot of energy, and it does not even require you to install it. In fact, you can get it running as you take it out of the box. Using it is also simple which means that you don’t have to wrap your head around learning what buttons to press to get the machine blowing cold air in full swing.

How Does Polaire AC Work?

Polaire Portable AC, as mentioned above, does not require you to follow any complicated steps. You don’t have to read even the user manual to get a hold of how the device works. Just one look at it and you will understand how you are supposed to get it functioning.

To give you a quick explanation, here are the four steps that you’re supposed to follow:

Charge the machine whenever you’re supposed to use it

Fill water in the tank of the air cooler

Switch on the device by first selecting your preferred fan speed

Best Qualities Of Polaire

There are a lot of qualities of this machine which put it forward as a better solution than other comparable alternatives. Below is a look at the defining features of Polaire Portable AC:

You don’t have to install Polaire

As in the case of the typical air conditioner, you don’t have to get this device fitted in the wall of your room. In fact, you don’t even have to assemble the components to get it working. You can put it to use immediately after purchasing it.

There are no maintenance costs

Apart from saving on installation costs, you also save on maintenance costs as cleaning the device is simple. You don’t have to send it to a professional or invite a professional at home. Just take a disinfectant and a clean cloth to clean the filters and other components of the appliance within just a few minutes.

You don’t have to worry about high energy bills

This is the primary reason why an air cooler is always a better solution than an air conditioner – it is budget friendly. The energy consumption bill is only a fraction of that which you have to pay if you go for a traditional window air conditioner.

It has a modern design

You don’t have to hesitate, thinking that the appliance would look ugly in you room. No; since it has a small size and the design is sleek, minimal, and modern, it looks very good sitting on any desk or other flat, high surface in your room.

It works quite quietly

Air coolers are usually noisy. This is because these devices don’t have an outer and the entire system, no matter how small, works inside the room. Though Polaire AC unit also works inside the room, it doesn’t make a lot of sound. In fact, the noise is always less than 40 decibels so that you can work and sleep in peace.

The appliance is uncomplicatedly portable

Most other air coolers are not portable as they claim to be because of their big size. This device is actually portable as it is small in size as well as doesn’t require you to connect pipes and cables to it. You can easily shift it from one room to another.

It has a long battery life

This air cooler has a very long lasting battery as it can run for 30 hours straight without requiring a recharge. To recharge this appliance all you have to do is attach its type C USB charging cable to an outlet. Compared to its long battery life, it will charge up rather quickly.

It has a lightning glow feature

Yet another good feature of the Polaire AC is that it has a lightning glow which is dim. The light glows when the appliance powered is switched on. This shows that the air conditioner is working and also illuminates the room in the dark in an aesthetically pleasing way.

It also purifies the air

Last but not the least, this appliance also purifies the air of dirt and toxins. In this manner, it adequately freshens up the atmosphere of the room.

Where to Buy Polaire Air Conditioner and Pricing?

Below is a look at the prices of all three packages of the Polaire Portable AC. Currently, it is being offered for a 50% discount almost which is huge! So, hurry up if you’re interested.

One unit – $89

Two units – $122

Three units – $156

To purchase this device, you will have to head to its official website.

Polaire AC Reviews: Final Thoughts

To conclude this review of Polaire, it is an air cooler that also purifies the air. It is meant for personal use, not for large spaces. You can keep it in your room and the noiseless technology would cool it amply. Using the device is also easy. Moreover, it is quite cost-effective – no installation or maintenance costs plus no high energy bills to worry about either.

