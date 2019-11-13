Poets Jillian Weise, Lindsay Stuart Hill to read at New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop will host a reading with poets Jillian Weise and Lindsay Stuart Hill on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 7-8 p.m.

Hill is an alumna of the University of Virginia’s Creative Writing MFA Program, and Weise is an associate professor of creative writing at Clemson University. This event will be free and open to the public.

Weise is a poet, performance artist, and disability rights activist. She is the author of four books: three poetry collections and a novel. Her first book, The Amputee’s Guide to Sex, was reissued in a 10th anniversary edition with a new preface. The Book of Goodbyes won the Laughlin Award from the Academy of American Poets. Cyborg Detective is just out from BOA Editions. Weise has written about being a cyborg for Granta, The New York Times, and Narrative Inquiry in Bioethics. Her web series, “Tips for Writers by Tipsy Tullivan,” has been profiled by BOMB, Electric Lit, and Inside Higher Ed. She teaches at Clemson University. For more details, visit jillianweise.com.

Hill is a writer and editor based in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her poetry has appeared in numerous journals, including Ploughshares, The Southern Review, Bellevue Literary Review, and Barrow Street. She was the recipient of the Academy of American Poets Prize at the University of Virginia, where she earned her MFA. Her chapbook, One Life, was published by Finishing Line Press, and her full-length poetry manuscript was recently a finalist for both the BOAAT Book Prize and the National Poetry Series.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

