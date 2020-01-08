Poet, translator Taije Silverman to read at New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with poet and translator Taije Silverman on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 7-8 p.m.

Silverman’s new translation of Italian poet Giovanni Pascoli’s poems, Selected Poems of Giovanni Pascoli, was released by Princeton University Press in late 2019.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Praised as “at long last a true rendering of the first modern in Italian poetry,” the Selected Poems of Giovanni Pascoli gathers work from throughout Pascoli’s career and brings his revolutionary mixture of farm slang and scholarly diction into a profoundly current vision.

Providing scholarly notes as well as a chronology, this bilingual volume introduces English-language readers to the founder of modern Italian poetry, contextualizing a poet who moves easily between elm trees and the cosmos with his tenacious yet affirming grief.

“Ultimately, Pascoli’s nostalgia takes radical form,” Silverman writes in the introduction, “as if the poet had written, ‘I wish I were there,’ over and over, and then very lightly crossed out every word but there.”

Silverman’s translations of Pascoli were published this year by Princeton University Press; she collaborated with Marina Della Putta Johnston. Her own first book of poems, Houses Are Fields, was published in 2009. Recent poems and translations have been in The Nation, Ploughshares, The Harvard Review, The Kenyon Review, and elsewhere.

Silverman’s work has been in the 2016 and 2017 editions of The Best American Poetry series as well as in the 2016 Pushcart Prize Anthology. Honors include the Anne Halley Prize for best poem in The Massachusetts Review, residencies from Yaddo, MacDowell, and the VCCA, and a Fulbright Award in Italy.

She teaches poetry and translation at the University of Pennsylvania.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

