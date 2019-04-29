Poet Lauren Camp, novelist Clifford Garstang to read at New Dominion Bookshop on May 11

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with poet Lauren Camp and local novelist Clifford Garstang on Saturday, May 11, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Camp will be reading from her new poetry collection, Turquoise Door, and Garstang will be reading from his new novel, The Shaman of Turtle Valley. This event is free to attend and will be open to the public.

Camp is the author of four books, most recently Turquoise Door. Her honors include the Dorset Prize and the Anna Davidson Rosenberg Award, and finalist citations for the Arab American Book Award, the Housatonic Book Award, and the Auburn Witness Poetry Prize. Her poems have been translated into Mandarin, Turkish, Spanish and Arabic. An emeritus Black Earth Institute fellow, she lives and teaches in New Mexico.For more information, visit laurencamp.com.

Garstang is the author of a novel, The Shaman of Turtle Valley; a novel in stories, What the Zhang Boys Know, winner of the Library of Virginia Literary Award for Fiction; and a short story collection, In an Uncharted Country. He is also the editor of Everywhere Stories: Short Fiction from a Small Planet, a three-volume anthology of stories set around the world. His work has appeared in Bellevue Literary Review,Blackbird, Cream City Review, Los Angeles Review, Tampa Review, and elsewhere, and has received a Distinguished Mention in the Best American Series. He lives near Staunton, Virginia. For more information, visit cliffordgarstang.com.

