Podcast: Two guys trying to save college basketball from itself

Published Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022, 4:19 pm

Chris Graham welcomes Jerry Carter to the show for a fun conversation wrapping up the 2021-2022 college basketball season.

Did the ACC’s stock go up with the Final Four? What kind of impact will NIL have on college hoops and college football? Can Duke continue to play at a high level post-Coach K? What does Virginia coach Tony Bennett need to do to adapt to the changing landscape?

Discussion on these topics and more.

