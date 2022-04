Podcast: The Greenberry’s team talks UVA football, lacrosse

Published Friday, Apr. 1, 2022, 3:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA Football alum Jon Copper has joined Greenberry’s founder Sean Simmons on the Greenberry’s team. Copper and Simmons join us on the “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk UVA football, UVA lacrosse, and what it takes to be successful in business.

Also, the latest on Virginia Basketball and the transfer portal, spring football and more.

Like this: Like Loading...