Podcast: On the dirt, under the lights, at Bristol Motor Speedway

Our NASCAR reporter, Rod Mullins, reviews William Byron’s win at Martinsville, then turns his attention to the dirt track race coming up this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Listen to Rod on “Street Knowledge” each Monday on AugustaFreePress.com.

