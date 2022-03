Podcast: NIT Preview, men’s lax, women’s swimming, baseball rolling along

A lot going on this weekend in Virginia Athletics. This episode of the “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” goes in-depth on UVA’s NIT second-round game at North Texas.

Jerry and co-host Chris Graham also preview the big Virginia-Maryland men’s lacrosse matchup, the #5 Virginia baseball team’s weekend series with Boston College, and the women’s swimming team’s quest for a second consecutive national championship.

