Podcast: NIL, the transfer portal, and the ruination of college sports

Published Monday, May. 23, 2022, 5:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Chris Graham welcomes Scott German to “Street Knowledge” for a discussion of NIL, the transfer portal, and the perception from some fans that the Wild West atmosphere that they have created will lead to the ruination of college sports.

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora.

Like this: Like Loading...