Lo Davis of Cavalier Futures educates us on what Virginia is doing to get NIL right

Published Tuesday, May. 24, 2022, 5:23 pm

It’s the job of Lo Davis of Cavalier Futures to be up to the minute on the ins and outs of NIL. Davis joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to help educate us all on NIL, and how Virginia Athletics has its focus on the long term.

