Podcast: Hamlin wins big in Richmond as NASCAR begins Virginia swing

Published Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 6:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

NASCAR reporter Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” to recap Denny Hamlin’s win at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, and get us ready for Martinsville under the lights on Saturday night.

Rod and AFP editor Chris Graham also look ahead to the race at Bristol Motor Speedway on the dirt on Saturday, April 16.

Like this: Like Loading...