Podcast: Did that just happen? Breaking down Virginia’s upset of #7 Duke

Published Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 12:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Scott German and Chris Graham pore through the play-by-play and stats to try to make sense of Virginia winning at #7 Duke on Big Monday.