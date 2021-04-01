Podcast: Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination candidate Sam Rasoul
“Street Knowledge” welcomes Sam Rasoul, who is getting the endorsement of Augusta Free Press for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.
Recent AFP stories on Sam Rasoul
- Rasoul announces COVID recovery plan with public option proposal, support for small business
Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul released on Thursday his plan to lower healthcare costs and increase access, invest in Virginia caregivers and families, and level the playing field for small business.
- Two bills introduced by Rasoul expanding COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare access signed into law
Two bills introduced by Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul that make COVID-19 vaccinations and healthcare more accessible in Virginia were signed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
- Rasoul announces climate rally with Abdul El-Sayed, Sunrise Movement
Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul will convene a virtual climate rally following the campaign’s endorsement by the national Sunrise Movement.
- Rasoul introduces plan to cut broadband Internet prices, expand access
Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul this week announced a plan to cut broadband prices while increasing access and reigning in corporate telecoms’ influence in Richmond.
- Sam Rasoul endorsed by former congressman Rick Boucher
Del. Sam Rasoul has received the endorsement of former Ninth District congressman Rick Boucher in his bid for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination.
- Rasoul hires campaigns director for Impact Center PAC to support Democratic House candidates
Roanoke Democrat Sam Rasoul has hired a campaigns director for his Impact Center PAC to support House of Delegates candidates across the Commonwealth.
- Rasoul introduces plan to support older Virginians, lower drug prices
Roanoke Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul is touting a plan to rein in the outrageous costs of prescription drugs and help older Virginians live healthily and independently.
- Sunrise Virginia endorses Sam Rasoul in Democratic Party lieutenant governor race
Sunrise Virginia is endorsing Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul to serve as Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.