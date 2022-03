Podcast: Can Coach Mox restore Virginia women’s hoops to its former glory?

Scott German has been on top of the story of the hiring of Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, Coach Mox, as the new women’s basketball coach at the University of Virginia. Scott joins “Street Knowledge” to break down the hire and the job ahead.

