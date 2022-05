Podcast: Basketball More Than a Game interviews Matt Doherty

Former UNC basketball coach Matt Doherty talks hoops with the Basketball More Than a Game podcast.

About the hosts: Lamont Goins, who resides in Fishersville is a former high school coach who has several former AAU players now playing D1 college basketball. Mike Quick, a former assistant under Goins, resides in Raeford, N.C.

