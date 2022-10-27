Menu
podcast another must win for uva football with struggling miami in town
Sports

Podcast: Another must-win for UVA Football with struggling Miami in town

Chris Graham
Last updated:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham preview this weekend’s Virginia-Miami game, with an eye on changes to special teams that coach Tony Elliott hopes can turn that beleaguered unit around.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

Listen

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

