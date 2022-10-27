Podcast: Another must-win for UVA Football with struggling Miami in town

Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham preview this weekend’s Virginia-Miami game, with an eye on changes to special teams that coach Tony Elliott hopes can turn that beleaguered unit around.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

