Podcast: Ann Holland talks meeting with Coach K before Duke-UVA game

Published Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, 5:27 pm

Ann Holland, the wife of longtime Virginia Basketball coach Terry Holland, joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk about the Hollands’ on-court meeting with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski before Wednesday’s game between the Cavaliers and Blue Devils.