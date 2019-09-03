Pleskovic named Bridgewater College softball coach

Megan Pleskovic has been hired as the next head softball coach at Bridgewater College.

Pleskovic was previously the assistant coach at Adrian College and graduate assistant at Hiram College. She replaces Lis Schulz, who led the Eagles to their first ODAC playoff appearance in five years last spring, including victories over #6 Lynchburg, NCAA super regional champion Randolph-Macon, and CAC finalist Mary Washington.

“We are excited to welcome Megan Pleskovic to Bridgewater College to lead our softball program,” said Athletic Director Curt Kendall. “She inherits a team that saw much success in 2019 and a changed culture that we expect to continue into 2020. Megan brings great energy and an outstanding ability to recruit future student-athletes. She has a proven track record of connecting with student-athletes and values the culture that Coach Schulz has left behind. We are excited for her to join the Bridgewater family.”

During her three years as a Division III assistant, she has coached four All-Conference players, including Hiram’s first NFCA All-Region selection since 2011 and the first freshman selection in the college’s history.

“I am very thankful and excited to be the next head softball coach at Bridgewater College,” said Pleskovic. “I will strive to make a positive impact in the lives of our student-athletes and am looking forward to working toward the goal of competing for an ODAC title. I would like to thank Mr. Curt Kendall and the search committee for selecting me as the next leader of the softball program and for the opportunity to join the Eagles family.”

She successfully introduced a new hitting style and mentality at Adrian as the hitting and outfield coach. The Bulldogs saw increased averages in nearly all offensive statistical categories.

Pleskovic has also coached at the club level for the Explosive Elite 16U team out of Strongsville, Ohio. She is a NSCA Certified Personal Trainer as well as American Red Cross First Aid and CPR certified.

A native of Strongsville, Ohio, she attended Defiance College where she was a four-year varsity letter winner and two-year member of the leadership group. She also played one season of soccer and was a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. During her undergraduate career, she held internships with ELITE Training Performance and the Akron Racers.

