Play ball! Rockingham County Baseball League set to start play on June 27
The Rockingham County Baseball League plans to begin its 2020 season on Saturday, June 27.
The eight-team league’s board of directors voted this week on a 21-game schedule for the summer.
The opening game on the league schedule pits 2019 league champ Clover Hill and Broadway, who will have long-time Harrisonburg Turks manager Bobby Wease in the dugout as an assistant.
Wease will be back in the RCBL for a summer because the Valley Baseball League, like many college summer leagues, will not be playing this summer.
The Coastal Plain League, with 15 teams across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, is set to begin play on July 1.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.