Play ball! Rockingham County Baseball League set to start play on June 27

Published Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020, 7:49 pm

The Rockingham County Baseball League plans to begin its 2020 season on Saturday, June 27.

The eight-team league’s board of directors voted this week on a 21-game schedule for the summer.

The opening game on the league schedule pits 2019 league champ Clover Hill and Broadway, who will have long-time Harrisonburg Turks manager Bobby Wease in the dugout as an assistant.

Wease will be back in the RCBL for a summer because the Valley Baseball League, like many college summer leagues, will not be playing this summer.

The Coastal Plain League, with 15 teams across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, is set to begin play on July 1.

Story by Chris Graham

