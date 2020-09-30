Planning group seeks input on transportation projects in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta region

The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization is trying to gauge public response to proposed regional walking, bicycling, roadway and transit projects.

The feedback will inform the SAWMPO’s 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan, which prioritizes projects for funding over the next 25-years.

The planning group commissioned a mobile-ready interactive website that will allow users to review the proposed projects by location, description and estimated cost.

Respondents can then share their thoughts on how well the projects meet their transportation needs, or if there are other challenges or concerns not addressed by the projects.

The website and questionnaire can be accessed here: https://arcg.is/jzSej.

