Water outage Monday in Barracks/ Rugby neighborhood

Published Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, 10:15 am

There will be a water outage on Monday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a large area in the Barracks/ Rugby neighborhood in Charlottesville.

Linco Inc. is working on water infrastructure for the City of Charlottesville’s Department of Utilities along Rugby Road between the intersections with Barracks Road and Preston Avenue.

All residents impacted by the outage should have been notified by a door hanger on Friday.

Contact Utilities Dispatch at 434-970-3800 if you need more information.

