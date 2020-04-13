Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorses McEachin

Congressman A Donald McEachin, D-Va., has been endorsed for re-election by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

McEachin thanked them saying, “I am so pleased and proud to be endorsed by this organization that has had such a critical and significant impact for so many women. From providing valuable health screenings to ensuring access to contraception, this organization ensures women have control over their own bodies and can make their own decisions.

“I am struck, yet again, by the importance of organizations such as this. Just this week, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Texas’ near total abortion ban, instituted under the guise of the coronavirus emergency, can stand. Once again, women are deprived of their rights.”

“Planned Parenthood Action Fund makes sure women have access to the health care they need and to making the decisions that are best for them and their families.”

“I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and with women to fight for their civil rights.”

