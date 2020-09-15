Planned Parenthood Action endorses Qasim Rashid in First District race

First District Democratic congressional nominee Qasim Rashid has been endorsed by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

“Planned Parenthood Action Fund is thrilled to endorse Qasim Rashid,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “From his work advocating for survivors of domestic and sexual violence to his commitment to gender equity, we know he will be a strong champion for sexual health and reproductive rights in Congress. He’ll be there for Planned Parenthood health center patients, and we look forward to working with him.”

“I am honored to receive this endorsement,” says Rashid. “I believe wholeheartedly in the work Planned Parenthood Action does, ensuring that women have the right to the information and care they need to live strong, healthy lives. When elected to Congress I will fight for gender pay equity, paid family leave, abortion rights, and reproductive healthcare access.”

Rashid is a human rights lawyer who has dedicated his life to supporting women who are survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and to serving children from vulnerable communities.

More on the Rashid campaign is online at RashidForVA.com.

