Plan your Richmond Flying Squirrels visits in 2020
The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 season on Thursday, a FUNN-filled schedule of 24 fireworks shows, celebrity appearances, bobblehead giveaways, T-shirt giveaways and much more.
The full promotional schedule can be found here. Individual tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale in person at Nutzy’s Block Party on Sat., March 7 at The Diamond at 10 a.m., and online individual-game ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.
“My first thought on seeing the 2020 promo schedule was, ‘Wow, there are so many memories to be made from this awesome array of activities, themes and giveaways,’” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We couldn’t be prouder of our staff for thinking inside and outside of the box to come up with what we feel is a FUNN promotional calendar for everybody.”
Fans will be treated to 24 fireworks shows during the upcoming season, including special Dueling Fireworks on Opening Night (April 16) and Independence Day (July 4). There are also three special Sunday-night In-Your-Face Fireworks shows on the schedule, including Father’s Day (June 20) presented by Applegate, July 5 as part of Independence Weekend and on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 6).
Inclusion Dates
- Thursday, May 14: Peanut-free game & postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks
- Sunday, May 31: Disability Inclusion Day
- Thursday, June 25: Pride Night & postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks
Appearances
- Thursday, April 16: “Field of Dreams” actor Dwier Brown
- Tuesday, April 21: Former MLB All-Star Andruw Jones
- Friday, May 1: WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat presented by J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College
- Thursday, May 28: Former “Survivor: Pearl Islands” contestant Jonny Fairplay
- Sunday, June 14: PJ Masks
- Thursday, July 30: Former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster presented by Seredni Tire and Auto Center
- Wednesday, Aug. 12: Former “The Bachelorette” contestant Joe “The Grocer” Amabile presented by New Kent Winery
- Friday, Aug. 21: Postgame lucha libre wrestling
Shirt Giveaways
- Tuesday, April 21: The Diamond retro logo T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older)
- Tuesday, May 5: “Squirrel Meets World” T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older)
- Tuesday, May 26: “Welcome to Fabulous Funnville” T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older) presented by Pepsi
- Friday, June 12: Irish heritage T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older) presented by Seredni Tire and Auto Center
- Monday, June 22: Scott’s Addition tank top giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older) presented by American Family Fitness
- Tuesday, June 23: Flying Squirrels strength & fitness performance shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older)
- Tuesday, Aug. 11: Rock-Paper-Scissors T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older)
Bobblehead Giveaways
- Tuesday, June 9: Johnny Cashew bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Pepsi
- Friday, July 10: Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by PFG
- Tuesday, July 21: The Almond Brothers double bobbleracers giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: Peanut bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: John Walnut bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch
Copa de la Diversión Giveaways
- Friday, April 17: Ardillas Voladoras fleece ruana giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Pepsi
- Friday, May 15: Ardillas Voladoras luchador cape giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)
- Friday, May 29: Ardillas Voladoras luchador mask giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)
- Friday, June 19: Ardillas Voladoras flag giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by PFG
- Friday, July 10: Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by PFG
- Friday, July 31: Ardillas Voladoras soccer ball giveaway (First 1,000 fans 21 & older) presented by Budweiser
Hats/Other Adult Giveaways
- Thursday, May 28: Bandana giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)
- Thursday, June 25: Pride pennant giveaway (First 2,000 fans all ages)
- Friday, June 26: Tie-dye bucket hat giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by River City Roll
- Monday, July 20: Eye exam chart giveaway (First 2,020 fans all ages)
- Thursday, Sept. 3: Funnville Family Reunion mesh trucker hat giveaway (First 1,000 fans 21 & older) presented by Bud Light
- Friday, Sept. 4: Flying Squirrels flame hat giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)
Youth Giveaways
- Sunday, April 19: Nutzy Namaste youth T-shirt giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Kings Dominion
- Sunday, May 3: Squirrel Tails Kids Club youth jersey giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
- Friday, May 15: Ardillas Voladoras luchador cape giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)
- Friday, May 29: Ardillas Voladoras luchador mask giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)
- Sunday, Aug. 2: Funnville beach ball giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Pepsi
- Sunday, Aug. 23: Funnville Field Day youth T-shirt giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Gardner Orthodontics
- Sunday, Sept. 6: Youth hooded cape giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)
