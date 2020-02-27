Plan your Richmond Flying Squirrels visits in 2020

The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 season on Thursday, a FUNN-filled schedule of 24 fireworks shows, celebrity appearances, bobblehead giveaways, T-shirt giveaways and much more.

The full promotional schedule can be found here. Individual tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale in person at Nutzy’s Block Party on Sat., March 7 at The Diamond at 10 a.m., and online individual-game ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

“My first thought on seeing the 2020 promo schedule was, ‘Wow, there are so many memories to be made from this awesome array of activities, themes and giveaways,’” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We couldn’t be prouder of our staff for thinking inside and outside of the box to come up with what we feel is a FUNN promotional calendar for everybody.”

Fans will be treated to 24 fireworks shows during the upcoming season, including special Dueling Fireworks on Opening Night (April 16) and Independence Day (July 4). There are also three special Sunday-night In-Your-Face Fireworks shows on the schedule, including Father’s Day (June 20) presented by Applegate, July 5 as part of Independence Weekend and on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 6).

Inclusion Dates

Thursday, May 14: Peanut-free game & postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks

Sunday, May 31: Disability Inclusion Day

Thursday, June 25: Pride Night & postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks

Appearances

Shirt Giveaways

Bobblehead Giveaways

Tuesday, June 9: Johnny Cashew bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Pepsi

Friday, July 10: Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by PFG

Tuesday, July 21: The Almond Brothers double bobbleracers giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Peanut bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)

Tuesday, Sept. 1: John Walnut bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch

Copa de la Diversión Giveaways

Hats/Other Adult Giveaways

Thursday, May 28: Bandana giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)

Thursday, June 25: Pride pennant giveaway (First 2,000 fans all ages)

Friday, June 26: Tie-dye bucket hat giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by River City Roll

Monday, July 20: Eye exam chart giveaway (First 2,020 fans all ages)

Thursday, Sept. 3: Funnville Family Reunion mesh trucker hat giveaway (First 1,000 fans 21 & older) presented by Bud Light

Friday, Sept. 4: Flying Squirrels flame hat giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)

Youth Giveaways

