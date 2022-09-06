Pittsburgh Steelers name Mitch Trubisky starting QB, ahead of Rudolph, Pickett
Mitch Trubisky, the former UNC quarterback and 2017 #2 draft pick, has been named the starting QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday’s season opener at defending AFC champ Cincinnati.
Trubisky beat out long-time Steelers backup Mason Rudolph and 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett for the QB1 job.
In four seasons in Chicago, which took Trubisky with the #2 pick back in 2017, he had a 29-21 record as a starter, with one playoff appearance, in 2018, when he threw for 3,223 yards, 24 TDs and 12 INTs.
Really, all told, Trubisky put up decent numbers – 10,652 yards, 64 TDs and 38 INTs and an 87.0 passer rating.
But it wasn’t enough for the Bears, who let him go after deciding to take former Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the first round in the 2021 draft.
Rudolph is listed as the #2 QB on the Steelers’ depth chart, with Pickett, who played his college ball at Pitt, at #3.
Trubisky spent 2021 as the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo. He signed a two-year, $14.2 million deal with Pittsburgh in the offseason, and was the favorite to win the QB1 job entering training camp.
At UNC, Trubisky was a starter for just one year, his junior year, in 2016, after backing up Marquise Williams for two season.
In 2016, Trubisky threw for 3,748 yards, 30 TDs and six INTs as Carolina finished 8-5.