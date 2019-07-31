Pipeline decision a move toward clean energy

Published Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019, 8:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was just dealt a major blow when the Fourth Circuit threw out the Fish and Wildlife permit to protect the rusty-patched bumblebee, an endangered species. As a person of faith, I celebrated over the weekend in Richmond as the faith community joined together for the launch of Virginia Interfaith Power & Light’s Climate for Justice Training Series to empower and mobilize people of faith caring for the earth.

It’s vital that the faith community rise to its moral responsibility to care for Creation. Together, we learned about environmental justice and about the areas across the state disproportionately affected by environmental burdens. The training also covered the ways in which I can participate in important environmental decisions.

I left feeling inspired to be active and present for environmental justice in creative ways and to practice sustainable activism. Working together as people of faith is untapped energy for environmental justice and like the ruling from the Fourth Circuit shows, caring people working together can protect Creation and one another. I only hope Virginia leaders like Governor Northam urgently move our state towards 100% clean and renewable energy and away from unneeded pipelines.

By Kendyl Crawford | Director, Virginia Interfaith Power and Light

Like this: Like Loading...