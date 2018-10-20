Pipe work will begin Monday on Route 850 in Louisa County

Work will begin Monday to repair a large culvert pipe underneath Route 850 (Anna Coves Boulevard) in Louisa County. The pipe and the road above it were severely damaged by flooding earlier this year.

Beginning on Monday a crew will install a temporary pipe to route water around the work area while the pipe is repaired. Then the pipe will be repaired by sliding a new liner into the old culvert. The work will require closing one lane of the road; traffic will be directed through the work zone in alternating directions using the single open lane.

Arranging the repair work has required significant coordination with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative due to utility lines in the vicinity of the culvert pipe, as well as obtaining permission from landowners on both sides of the road to place equipment on their property during the project.

During the project, expected to take 10-12 weeks, one lane of Route 850 will remain open to traffic. Drivers should be alert for workers and equipment operating near the travel lane, and obey speed limits and other traffic controls as they travel through the work zone.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

