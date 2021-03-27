Pipe work to close Route 20 in Scottsville March 29-April 9

Motorists traveling through Scottsville in Albemarle County are advised to plan extra travel time starting in late March for a pipe replacement project on Route 20 (Valley Street).

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 20 to through traffic from just south of Route 6 (Irish Road) to north of Baldwin Avenue. The road will be closed from March 29 until April 9.

Local motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Through traffic should follow the signed detour route:

Southbound passenger vehicles coming from Keene will take a left on Route 726 (James River Road), left onto Route 795 (Blenheim Road), right onto Route 622 (Albevanna Spring Road), right onto Route 773 (Pat Dennis Road), right onto Route 637 (Poplar Spring Road), right onto Route 6 (Main Street) which carries traffic back to Route 20.

Northbound traffic coming from Buckingham County will reverse the detour. Motorists will turn right on Route 6 (Main Street), left on Route 637, left on Route 773, left on Route 622, left on Route 795 and right on Route 726 which carries traffic back to Route 20.

