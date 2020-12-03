Pipe replacements scheduled on Old Lynchburg Road

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) in Albemarle County will be closed to through traffic for two days next week while crews replace two pipes.

The two pipes are located between the North Fork Hardware River and south of a private road named Sunny Meadows Drive.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. Dec. 8 until 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Motorists should expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging on Dec. 10 while crews pave the road at the two work locations.

Through traffic will be detoured via the two closest state routes, Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 706 (Dudley Mountain Road). Local residents are advised to follow the detour signs as the route they need to take may change each day:

Dec. 8

All residences on Old Lynchburg numbered 2106 and lower will be detoured north, toward Charlottesville, and will use Route 706 to Route 708 to get around the closure.

All residences on Old Lynchburg road numbered higher than 2106 will be detoured south on Route 631 and will use Route 708 to Route 706 to get around the closure.

Dec. 9

All residences on Old Lynchburg Road numbered 1950 and higher will be detoured south on Route 631 and will use Route 708 to Route 706 to get around the closure.

All residences on Old Lynchburg Road numbered lower than 1950 will be detoured north on Route 631 and will use Route 706 to Route 708 to get around the closure.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

