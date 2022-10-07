Pickin’ Goobers: The ACC Football Week 6 picks you would be best to ignore
I warned you: I’m not good at picking games. Last week, I was 3-4 straight up, and 1-6 against the spread.
I didn’t achieve my status as being independently wealthy through gambling on college football, is my point.
Anyway, here goes with this weekend’s throwaway picks.
Louisville (2-3, 0-3) at Virginia (2-3, 0-2), noon, ACCN
Line: Louisville -2.5
Over/under: 50.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Louisville 27, Virginia 24
The pick: Louisville 23, Virginia 13
Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1) at Pitt (3-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Line: Pitt -14.5
Over/under: 41.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 13
The pick: Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 10
Duke (4-1, 1-0) at Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1), 4 p.m., RSN
Line: Duke -3.5
Over/under: 55
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Duke 30, Georgia Tech 26
The pick: Duke 31, Georgia Tech 23
North Carolina (4-1, 1-0) at Miami (2-2, 0-0), 4 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Miami -3.5
Over/under: 66
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Miami 35, North Carolina 31
The pick: North Carolina 45, Miami 34
Army (1-3) at No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1), 7:30 p.m., RSN
Line: Wake Forest -16.5
Over/under: 65.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Wake Forest 41, Army 24
The pick: Wake Forest 43, Army 17
No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Clemson -20.5
Over/under: 48.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Clemson 35, Boston College 14
The pick: Clemson 48, Boston College 17
Florida State (4-1, 2-1) at No. 14 NC State (4-1, 0-1), 8 p.m., ACCN
Line: NC State -3
Over/under: 50.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: NC State 27, Florida State 24
The pick: Florida State 31, NC State 21