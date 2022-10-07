Menu
pickin goobers the acc football week 6 picks you would be best to ignore
Sports

Pickin’ Goobers: The ACC Football Week 6 picks you would be best to ignore

Chris Graham
Last updated:
acc football
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

I warned you: I’m not good at picking games. Last week, I was 3-4 straight up, and 1-6 against the spread.

I didn’t achieve my status as being independently wealthy through gambling on college football, is my point.

Anyway, here goes with this weekend’s throwaway picks.

Louisville (2-3, 0-3) at Virginia (2-3, 0-2), noon, ACCN
Line: Louisville -2.5
Over/under: 50.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Louisville 27, Virginia 24
The pick: Louisville 23, Virginia 13

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1) at Pitt (3-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Line: Pitt -14.5
Over/under: 41.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 13
The pick: Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 10

Duke (4-1, 1-0) at Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1), 4 p.m., RSN
Line: Duke -3.5
Over/under: 55
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Duke 30, Georgia Tech 26
The pick: Duke 31, Georgia Tech 23

North Carolina (4-1, 1-0) at Miami (2-2, 0-0), 4 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Miami -3.5
Over/under: 66
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Miami 35, North Carolina 31
The pick: North Carolina 45, Miami 34

Army (1-3) at No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1), 7:30 p.m., RSN
Line: Wake Forest -16.5
Over/under: 65.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Wake Forest 41, Army 24
The pick: Wake Forest 43, Army 17

No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Clemson -20.5
Over/under: 48.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Clemson 35, Boston College 14
The pick: Clemson 48, Boston College 17

Florida State (4-1, 2-1) at No. 14 NC State (4-1, 0-1), 8 p.m., ACCN
Line: NC State -3
Over/under: 50.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: NC State 27, Florida State 24
The pick: Florida State 31, NC State 21

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

