Pickin’ Goobers: The ACC Football Week 6 picks you would be best to ignore

I warned you: I’m not good at picking games. Last week, I was 3-4 straight up, and 1-6 against the spread.

I didn’t achieve my status as being independently wealthy through gambling on college football, is my point.

Anyway, here goes with this weekend’s throwaway picks.

Louisville (2-3, 0-3) at Virginia (2-3, 0-2), noon, ACCN

Line: Louisville -2.5

Over/under: 50.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Louisville 27, Virginia 24

The pick: Louisville 23, Virginia 13

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1) at Pitt (3-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Line: Pitt -14.5

Over/under: 41.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 13

The pick: Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 10

Duke (4-1, 1-0) at Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1), 4 p.m., RSN

Line: Duke -3.5

Over/under: 55

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Duke 30, Georgia Tech 26

The pick: Duke 31, Georgia Tech 23

North Carolina (4-1, 1-0) at Miami (2-2, 0-0), 4 p.m., ESPN2

Line: Miami -3.5

Over/under: 66

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Miami 35, North Carolina 31

The pick: North Carolina 45, Miami 34

Army (1-3) at No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1), 7:30 p.m., RSN

Line: Wake Forest -16.5

Over/under: 65.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Wake Forest 41, Army 24

The pick: Wake Forest 43, Army 17

No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m., ABC

Line: Clemson -20.5

Over/under: 48.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Clemson 35, Boston College 14

The pick: Clemson 48, Boston College 17

Florida State (4-1, 2-1) at No. 14 NC State (4-1, 0-1), 8 p.m., ACCN

Line: NC State -3

Over/under: 50.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: NC State 27, Florida State 24

The pick: Florida State 31, NC State 21