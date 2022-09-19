Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Online For Free
If you’re looking for a way to stream the Monday Night Football, look no further as we show you exactly how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings.
Eagles vs Vikings Live Stream For Free
- Sign up to Jazz Sports by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and watch the Eagles vs Vikings live stream online
Best Live Streaming Bookmakers & NFL Free Bet Offers For Eagles vs Vikings
Eagles vs Vikings Live Stream In The UK
NFL fans in the UK can catch the full Week 2 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings from the Lincoln Financial Field in the early hours on Sky network.
If you are a UK resident who subscribes to Sky Sports, you will be able to catch the game early on Tuesday on Sky Sports Main Event, with the kickoff scheduled for 1.30am BST.
Eagles vs Vikings Live Stream In Canada
The best option to catch Eagles vs Vikings live in Canada is via Jazz Sports. While the NFL network offers free viewership to residents of the USA, Jazz Sports is open to both US and Canada residents.
Canadian NFL fans can also catch all of the action from the Stadium via the tried-and-tested method – through DAZN. If you are already subscribed to DAZN, the game should be easy to find through your subscription.
Eagles vs Vikings Live Stream In Australia
This game will also be available to Australian residents, with kickoff slated for 8.30am AWST. If you’re wondering how to watch the Eagles vs Vikings live stream in Australia, you don’t have to look too deep. You can catch the game live in Australia on the ESPN stream via Kayo or Foxtel.
NFL Odds For Week 2 |Eagles vs Vikings Odds
Both the Eagles and the Vikings had solid starts to their respective seasons, with the Eagles taking what was a more difficult route to victory with their 38-35 win against the Lions. For the Vikings, things were not quite as difficult, a 23-7 drubbing of the Packers brings them into this game with a lot of confidence. We’re leaning towards the home side to take this game, though, and for them to overcome the defensive frailty that surfaced in the third quarter against the Lions which seemed more a lapse in concentration than a technical issue.