PhenQ Reviews: Does it work? [2020 Update]

Published Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020, 9:02 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Sponsored Content

Do you wish to lose weight? Sure, eating healthy, working out, and cutting down on calories can help you burn fat. But it isn’t so easy to make lifestyle changes. So, what do you do? Well weight loss supplements like PhenQ, available in the market these days, claim to burn excessive fat.

The question is, does PhenQ really work and how does it compare to other fat burners in the market?

Since you are here, you might have already heard about PhenQ but don’t know if it’s the right choice for you or whether it actually works. Don’t worry. We have performed elaborate research to give you an honest opinion about the fat-burn supplement.

Our all-inclusive review of PhenQ is updated and fact-based. No matter what doubt you have about this product, you are going to get the answers here. We guarantee that by the end of the review, you will know if you should buy the supplement or not.

We have loads of details to cover, so let’s move ahead…

PhenQ Review: Brand Overview

Trying various means to lose weight and seeing no visible results can be quite frustrating. Obesity doesn’t just affect your appearance but can also be detrimental to your health. An effective and proven method to lose weight is to take a fat-burner supplement.

Fat burners burn excessive body fat. However, many of them are ineffective and can have serious side effects.

Men and women spend 66 billion dollars on weight loss products, but most of them fail to work.

You should be clever enough to understand that most of the products aren’t genuine and are simple ploys used by savvy manufacturers to exploit your desperate attempt to be lean.

With such superfluity in the market, it is difficult to understand what works and what doesn’t.

Amidst the ocean of fat burners available online, one name that has become popular in recent times is PhenQ.

The manufacturers claim that the wonder drug will help you to achieve your dream weight.

In this PhenQ review, we are going to investigate this claim.

So, does PhenQ really work, or it’s a fad? We believe the supplement has the appropriate formulation that helps in attaining your weight loss goals.

Now, let’s take a look at the real facts about PhenQ and help you with the buying process.

Pros

PhenQ will help in keeping your appetite under control

It provides you with a powerful boost of energy

The supplement contains all-natural ingredients that don’t have any side effect

It blocks fat production in your body and keeps you from becoming fat

The pack contains five powerful weight loss pills in 1

Its high-quality formula produced in the UK and US in FDA and GMP approved facilities

Unique supplement that has been designed to offer a better outcome than other products

Cons

A little low on caffeine

Available only on the official PhenQ website

Not suitable for minor or nursing and pregnant women

==> Visit PhenQ’s official website to get the best discount

PhenQ is a cleverly constructed and well-researched fat loss supplement that works through various mechanisms. The supplement has some real fat loss benefits. Its ingredients are clinically researched to make sure the ultimate product is effective and potent. The supplement is a little low on the caffeine dosage, but it functions to supplement the effort that you put in to lose weight.

PhenQ is available at an affordable price. What’s more, it comes with a 60-day money-back. Don’t you like it? Just return it and get back the money.

It is one of the best weight loss supplements that offer effective and quick results. Since this is not a drug, you won’t even need a prescription to get it. You can purchase the product over the internet on the official site.

What Is PhenQ? Is It Effective?

PhenQ is a fat-burning supplement that is made using a combination of 5 potent weight loss pills. This new generation weight loss supplement with a sophisticated modus operandi has proven to be effective. It helps in torching the unwanted body fat.

The revolutionary supplement by Wolfson Berg, the popular manufacturer of nutritional and sports supplements based in the United Kingdom. PhenQ contains natural weight loss ingredients that have been formulated to work on various aspects of weight loss simultaneously.

Wolfson Berg claims that PhenQ benefits are quite similar to that of Phentermine. But what makes it better is it doesn’t have the side effects of Phentermine that caused it to get banned.

PhenQ manufacturer asserts that you only need two pills to accelerate the weight loss process. Anyone in good health is fit to use this supplement.

Its effectiveness has been asserted by several positive users across the world. In a clinical study when it was compared against other ingredients and placebo, the people who were taking PhenQ discovered they,

Lost 7.24% body fat

Gained 3.8% muscle mass

Lost 3.34% of body weight

PhenQ with a healthy diet and rigorous exercise can work wonders.

Let’s delve deeper into the facts about this supplement.

==> Visit PhenQ’s official website to get the best discount

PhenQ Ingredients:

The manufacturer mixes ingredients that will help in burning fat. According to claims, it uses ingredients that have been proven to work. Now, let’s take a look at the ingredients it contains.

α –LACYS RESET

This is a combination of two potent fat burning compounds of LYS and CYS. Both are highly effective formulas. Not only does it neutralize, but it also balances the production of free radicals. It does this while activating metabolism in mitochondria.

α – LACYS RESET is an important component that makes the pill effective. This liposoluble product speeds up the process of metabolism. The ingredient will also help to convert your body’s muscle mass and burn fat. Furthermore, it has other benefits that can improve your life quality.

Calcium Carbonate

According to numerous clinical studies, calcium carbonate can cut down your body’s excess fat. This makes it a powerful weight loss supplement. The ingredient also signals the brain to stop piling fat as it doesn’t require it anymore. That’s how you feel full. In simple words, it cuts down on your appetite. Your body then uses the excess fat that helps in losing weight.

Nopal

Nopal is a natural ingredient that is rich in fiber content. It is also a good source of amino acids. It treats issues related to constipation. Fiber-rich food items always ensure you have healthy bowel movements. But what makes it a powerful weight loss ingredient is it keeps you feeling full for a longer time. As you feel full, you will not get the urge to eat. This, in turn, helps with the weight loss process.

The ingredient also ascertains you feel energetic. So, you tend to be more productive. It can eliminate your body’s excess fluid, making you feel lighter. Additionally, this works to reduce weight.

Caffeine Anhydrous

The caffeine content in coffee is a vital component of losing weight. Yes, you read it right. In fact, it is commonly found in many fat burning pills and drinks. The ingredient has also been included in PhenQ, and this makes the product more potent.

Caffeine anhydrous is rich in caffeine. It can make your body more alert by augmenting your body’s energy levels. Also, the compound can suppress appetite, which makes it easier for you to shed a few funds. With your system containing caffeine, you lose the desire to eat frequently. This truncates the number of calories you intake in a day.

Chromium Picolinate

Whole grains, vegetables, and meats contain minerals. Studies have concluded that the substance can aid in regulating your body’s cravings for sugar and carbs. These two are the primary components that cause you to gain weight.

Chromium Picolinate also functions to convert stored sugars and carbs into energy. According to studies, when Chromium Picolinate is present in your body in good amounts, it will prevent emotional overeating or snacking.

Capsicum Extract

It is also known as hot peppers. What many people don’t know is the fact that capsicum serves as a great thermogenic boosting fat burn supplement. It works by increasing your body’s temperature and burns more calories. Studies have shown that capsicum extract helps in burning an extra 250 calories a day through thermogenesis.

The extract used in PhenQ also has piperine and Vitamin B6. Capsicum and piperine team up to further improve your metabolism and burn more calories.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

This ingredient is responsible for the creation of energy. It is an amino acid that burns fat to create energy. L-Carnitine Fumarate is prevalent in various dairy products, ripe avocados, and also green vegetables.

Niacin Powder

PhenQ also contains a small amount of Niacin Powder. Being rich in Vitamin B, it will enable your body to convert food to energy. This, in turn, restrains your body from storing energy as fat. Albeit, excessive Niacin concentration might cause you to feel hungrier; it is a substance that you can lose easily by working out.

PhenQ is a new and powerful slimming supplement that uses a unique blend of ingredients. It combines the power of multiple weight loss supplements in only one pill.

==> Check the Ingredients here

Shipping and Return Policy

At present, PhenQ is only available on the official site. You can place your order for this wonder pill from any corner of the world.

PhenQ offers free shipping on old orders around the world. The products are shipped from the warehouses in the UK, the US, and Germany. To make sure you receive the product as soon as possible, it’s dispatched from the warehouse closest to your delivery address. The order placed is dispatched within 24-48 hours.

Don’t worry; no one will know what you ordered. PhenQ makes sure to send the product in discreet packaging.

There are happy customers all across the world. You are also going to be thrilled with the results. Nevertheless, if you are not happy with the product, the manufacturers offer a 60-day money-back guarantee. Hence, you can buy the product with complete confidence.

All you have to do is send your first two empty bottles within 60-days of the supply date along with the unopened bottles within 67-days of receiving your order. This 67 day includes a 60-day trial and a week for return shipping. Once they receive your returned product, they are going to refund you the entire money along with the shipping charges.

==> Visit PhenQ’s official website to get the best discount

How does PhenQ Work?

PhenQ targets five different areas to help you to cut down on the excess fat in the body.

Burns Fat: The supplement burns fat by improving your body’s thermogenesis and metabolism. These two processes ensure that your body uses more energy to digest and burn more calories leading to fat loss.

Ceases Fat Production: The product contains ingredients that will make the body stop fat production. Thus, ascertaining that you add on excessive weight.

Curbs Hunger: It suppresses your appetite and reduces cravings contributing to weight loss.

Improves Energy: When you diet, there is a fluctuation in your blood sugar level. This causes you to be exhausted. PhenQ combats and keeps you energized.

Enhances Mood: The supplement has mood-improving properties that keep you from becoming cranky from dieting.

How to Use PhenQ Fat Burning Supplement?

PhenQ is available in bottles that contain 60 pills. You have to take two pills every day. Take one with your breakfast and another one with lunch.

However, it is better to avoid taking the supplement in the evening, primarily after 3 pm. It contains caffeine and might have an effect on your sleeping patterns. Moreover, if you are sensitive to caffeine, you should limit your caffeinated beverages like coffee when you take PhenQ.

The manufacturer claims that you can take PhenQ for as long as you need it. Nevertheless, a majority of the users have reported having seen results within the first three months of using it.

You can continue with the pills even after reaching your goal weight to maintain your body and healthy weight.

==> Visit PhenQ’s official website to get the best discount

Who Should Use PhenQ Dietary Supplement and Who Shouldn’t?

PhenQ uses a powerful blend of scientifically-backed ingredients to help you lose weight by,

Curbing your appetite

Burning fat

Increasing energy levels

Hence, anyone who is grappling with losing weight can use this. Both men and women can take this to maintain or lose weight. Since it is a 100% vegetarian product, vegans and vegetarians can use this without any worry.

However, you shouldn’t take PhenQ, if you are,

Below 18 years of age

Breastfeeding or Pregnant

Taking Prescription Medicine

Suffering from a Medical Condition

In the above-mentioned scenarios, it is better to get in touch with a healthcare expert before adding PhenQ to your diet regime.

Side Effects of PhenQ Weight Loss Supplement

Being developed from natural ingredients, PhenQ doesn’t have known side effects. Nevertheless, since it contains caffeine, your mild experience some mild side effects like,

Migraine headaches

Upset stomach

Nausea

Bloating

In case you have any pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes, you need to talk to your doctor before using the supplement. This is because PhenQ contains Chromium Picolinate that can impact the blood sugar level of your body.

We were surprised to discover that even after having powerful ingredients, the side effects are pretty low in comparison to the other fat burning pills like Leptoconnect & Leptitox.

Where will You Get PhenQ?

In case you plan on taking PhenQ, you have to be careful where you are getting it from. Obviously, you don’t want to get scammed.

It is better not to get the supplement from GNC or Amazon. If you want the real thing, get it from the manufacturer.

Another reason to get it from the official site, you can enjoy free shipping and 60-days money-back guarantee.

==> Visit PhenQ’s official website to get the best discount

Final Verdict: Is PhenQ Worth the Price?

PhenQ is a popular weight loss supplement with raving reviews from customers. This is an indication that it’s helping users achieve their goal weight. The supplement comes with scientific backing. It is developed from 100% natural ingredients, and anyone can use it.

If you are looking for the ideal weight loss pill, try out PhenQ.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments