PharmaCann educates community about medical cannabis

PharmaCann – a member of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition and one of the five processors granted the exclusive right to manufacture CBD and THC-A oil for medical use in Virginia – presented at a public meeting hosted by the Greater Augusta Prevention Partners Coalition last week.

Mike Richards, outreach and development manager of PharmaCann, was the guest speaker. He provided background on the dispensary coming to Staunton, Virginia’s medical cannabis program and the basics of CBD and THC.

“VMCC is committed to patient safety and education,” said Katie Hellebush, executive director of VMCC, “so we were thankful that PharmaCann had this chance to share some insight into what patients can expect from their dispensary and from Virginia’s medical cannabis program as a whole.”

The Greater Augusta Prevention Partners Coalition is an organization that seeks to end youth substance abuse.

“We’re grateful to have had the opportunity to work with GAPP on educating the local community about medical cannabis and our dispensary coming to the area,” Richards said. “We’re looking forward to serving patients in need with safe, medical-grade products.”

PharmaCann, along with Green Leaf Medical of Virginia, Columbia Care, Dharma Pharmaceuticals and Dalitso LLC, make up VMCC and serve as the current processors of medical CBD and THC-A oil in Virginia. The organization looks to serve as the leading voice representing these processors while advocating for patients.

To learn more about VMCC, visit their website at www.vmccoalition.org.

