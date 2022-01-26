augusta free press news

Petroleum seep impacting Meadow Creek tributary in Charlottesville

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, 1:28 pm

CharlottesvilleA petroleum seep is impacting an unnamed tributary of Meadow Creek in the vicinity of 1706 Emmet Street North in Charlottesville.

This release was reported to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Pollution Response Program and is currently being investigated by DEQ’s petroleum program.

The suspected responsible party, Charlottesville Tire & Auto, is working with DEQ to mitigate the impact to the tributary. A subsurface investigation to confirm the source of the release is ongoing. This section of stream flows between private properties and is not open to the public.

For additional information regarding this petroleum release, contact Eli Connell at 540-830-0258 or at eli.connell@deq.virginia.gov.


