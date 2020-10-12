Petkovic, Shutler, Zattarin earn ACC Men’s Soccer weekly honors

Pitt sophomore midfielder Veljko Petkovic is the ACC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while Virginia graduate goalkeeper Colin Shutler and North Carolina graduate defender Fillipo Zattarin shared the ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Petkovic led the offense this past week for the second-ranked Panthers, scoring three goals and adding an assist in league wins over Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The Nis, Serbia, native recorded a brace in the 3-2 double-overtime road win against the Orange and netted a goal in a 4-2 home victory against the Hokies as Pitt improved to 3-0 on the young season.

Zattarin scored the game-winning goal on a header with one second remaining in regulation to lift North Carolina to a 1-0 triumph over No. 3 Clemson on Friday night in Chapel Hill. A graduate transfer from Saint Mary’s (Calif.), Zattarin also helped lead a Tar Heel defense that held the potent Tigers’ offense scoreless with just two shots on goal.

His game-winning goal came off a set piece with five seconds left, where he got a running start and headed the ball into the upper right corner of the net just before the horn sounded.

Shutler matched a career high with eight saves in Virginia’s 2-1 double-overtime win over Louisville Friday evening in the Cavaliers’ season opener. A native of Middleburg, Va., Shutler earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Week honor for the fifth time in his career. His eight saves Friday are the most by any ACC goalkeeper this season.

Four of his eight saves came in the second overtime session, helping UVA hold on and set up the game-winning score in the 109th minute.

ACC Men’s Soccer resumes Tuesday with a big ACC matchup as top-ranked Wake Forest travels to No. 3 Clemson for a 7 p.m. match that will air on ACC Network.

Also in midweek action, No. 5 Virginia travels to Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. Wednesday for a conference match that will be broadcast by ACC Network.

