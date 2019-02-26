Peter Pan and Friends on Ice coming to Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro presents Peter Pan and Friends on Ice for one show only on Friday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults.

There is nothing quite as thrilling as the tale of Peter Pan – until you add ice! Join us for an adventure to Neverland like never before! The magic begins when you skate to inside the whimsical world of Neverland with Peter and his enchanted companions. But beware – the forces of swashbuckling pirates are just around the corner. Ahoy Mateys! accompany Sarge Hook and his motley crew for a pirate-y voyage with big flips, jumps, and tricks sure to keep you on the edge of your sails.

“A one-of-a-kind, memorable adventure featuring tricks and stunts never before seen on ice and stage including live singing, edge of your seat cirque tricks, and amazing skating jumps and spins.” said Alex Wilfand, president of Ice Creative Entertainment LLC.

The show basks in a custom modern soundtrack, elaborate costumes and sets, as well as state of the art project mapping.

“We’ve had people ask us if this show is being projected on the screen at the Wayne,” said Tracy Straight, executive director of the Wayne Theatre. “But this is a live ice show that happens on the stage. You have to see it to believe it but it is nothing short of magical.”

Waynesboro is among more than 20 cities hosting the Orlando, Florida-based Ice Creative Entertainment, featuring world class performers from ice skaters to circus artists. Performers include national and international figure skating champion Chase Belmontes, Billboard country star Linde Lachance, Cirque Du Soliel alumnus Nate James, Canadian national medalist Spencer Barnes, International circus artist Lain Velasco and many more talented performers rounding out the 10-person cast.

For more information, contact the Wayne Theatre at (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

