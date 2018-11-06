Peter Enns to present Spiritual Focus at Bridgewater College

Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 4:58 pm

bridgewater collegePeter Enns, author of the popular blog, “The Bible for Normal People,” will present Bridgewater College’s Spiritual Focus at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in the Boitnott Room.

The blog may be viewed at https://peteenns.com/blog/

Enns, the Abram S. Clemens Professor of Biblical Studies at Eastern University in Saint Davids, Pa., will speak on “Daring to Doubt: Why God Desires Our Trust More Than Our Certainty.”

He speaks and writes regularly to diverse audiences about the intersection of the ancient setting of the Bible and contemporary Christian faith.

Enns has written, edited and contributed to nearly 20 books, including The Sin of Certainty: Why God Desires Our Trust More Than Our “Correct” Beliefs; The Bible Tells Me So: Why Defending Scripture has Made Us Unable to Read It; Inspiration and Incarnation: Evangelicals and the Problem of the Old Testament and The Evolution of Adam: What the Bible Does and Doesn’t Say about Human Origins, which was the winner of the 2012 Foreword Review Book of the Year Award in Religion.

Enns has taught undergraduate, seminary and doctoral courses at numerous other schools, including Princeton Theological Seminary, Harvard Divinity School and Temple University.

He earned a Ph.D. from Harvard University.

He resides in suburban Philadelphia with his wife, Susan.

Sponsored by the Bridgewater College Office of Spiritual Life and the Christian Leadership Endowment Fund, the program is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

