Pet Cadets provides discounted adoption fees for active, retired military

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is giving back to the veterans in our community by offering 50 percent discounted adoption fees for shelter pets in need of loving homes.

The new program, Pet Cadets, aims to pair pets with local (active or retired) military personnel. This program will be active year-round.

All military personnel have to do is present their military ID at the time of adoption.

“Animals play an important role in our lives and we would like to thank the men and women who have sacrificed for our country by incentivizing the adoption of a shelter pet. We hope they find a loving companion animal for their family through us,” Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

Please visit the website, rhspca.org/adopt, for information on making an appointment to visit the shelter and to learn more about the pets available for adoption.

You may also reach the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA by phone at 540-434-5270.

