Perfect lashes to pair with your everyday mascara

Published Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021, 3:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Great-looking eyelashes can make miracles for your facial features, and who wouldn’t want to have beautiful lashes on an everyday basis? You can get the look you are going for by caring for your natural lashes, picking the suitable false lashes, and investing in a volume-boosting mascara for that final touch.

Making the most of your natural lashes

Using false lashes is a great way to enhance your everyday look, but it will look even better if you make sure to take proper care of your natural lashes! Thick, healthy, and full lashes will blend with your false lashes and give you the option of not using false lashes on days when you are in a hurry.

Great-looking natural lashes are all about taking care of the lashes you have. Like hair and skin, lashes need a proper care routine to reach their full potential and grow long. Here are a few tips for making your natural lashes look great:

Vitamin E Oil

Coconut Oil

Olive Oil

Castor Oil

Green Tea

Biotin Supplements

Eyelash Growth Serums

Volumizing Mascara

Ideal false lashes for everyday use

If you still want to go the extra mile and use false lashes, choose a pair of discrete lashes and not too voluminous. These will blend effortlessly with your natural lashes for that everyday look you can wear to work, school, or when going out at night.

The idea behind the everyday look is for the false eyelashes to look like they aren’t fake and enhance your natural lashes rather than hide them. This is also why you benefit from taking care of your natural lashes, whether you plan to use false lashes or not.

Can you use mascara with false lashes?

It is generally recommended to use a thin coat of mascara on your natural lashes before adding false lashes and not to use mascara on your false lashes. By adding mascara first, the falsies tend to stick better and blend effortlessly with your natural lashes.

You can technically wear mascara on your false lashes as well, but it can take some training to make it look good. The easiest way is to stick to using mascara on your natural lashes only.

Using false lashes every day

If you want to use falsies every day, there are a few things you need to think about as a complement to your natural lashes. Yes, it can be done, but you will want to make sure you keep your natural lashes healthy and strong. Use the tips in this article to boost their growth.

Adding a serum or the right kind of oil before going to bed at night can give your lashes the health boost they need. The second step is to remove false lashes carefully after use to don’t rip out your natural lashes and remove any makeup before going to sleep.

Conclusion

When trying to find the perfect mascara for your lashes, you first need to make sure you have the perfect lashes for your mascara. A minute of lash care per day will significantly boost the growth of your natural lashes, and with the right falsies and volume-boosting mascara, you will achieve that effortless yet eye-catching everyday look.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments