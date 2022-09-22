Menu
penn derby 2022 free bet for 1000 with horse racing betting promo code from betonline
Commercial

Penn Derby 2022 Free Bet For $1000 With Horse Racing Betting Promo Code From BetOnline

Andy Newton
Last updated:

The Pennsylvania Derby 2022 is the big horse racing highlight this Saturday from Parx race track and we can show you how to get a tasty $1,000 free bet from BetOnline by using our exclusive promo code – INSIDERS.

How To Use The BetOnline Horse Racing Promo Code For The Pennsylvania Derby 2022

Take a few moments to read this page – but it will be worth your while as there’s a cool $1,000 free bet waiting at the end of the rainbow for you. That’s right – how does a $1,000 monster free bet to use on this Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby sound?

All this is possible by just using our unique BetOnline promo code which is INSIDERS.

Plus, it’s really easy to do and will only take a few moments to complete.

  1. Click here to sign-up with BetOnline
  2. Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit up to $2,000 and 50% of your deposit will be matched ($1,000 free bet)
  4. Start making your Penn Derby bets

Or, if you’re looking for some action on other US sports? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Open an Account With BetOnline

Pennsylvania Derby 2022: When Is The Race?

The Penn Derby is run over 1m 1f and for 3 year-olds at Parx racetrack

📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022 (6:10pm)
🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing
💰 Purse: $1,000,000

DID YOU KNOW? The Bob Baffert Barn Has Won The Pennsylvania Derby Three Times – He Runs Taiba in 2022

 

How Do I Place A Horse Racing Pennsylvania Derby Bet With My Betonline Bonus?

Don’t worry, this really doesn’t take long – just a few moments to set up a new account and deposit so we think you’ll agree – not a bad return for a $1,000 FREE BET!

See our pointers below on how you can start to place your horse racing bets with your new BetOnline 50% matched deposit bonus (up to $1,000)- which, if you choose, you can use on Saturday’s huge Parx race, the 2022 Pennsylvania Derby (6:10pm).

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BetOnline site
  • Click on ‘RACEBOOK’ in their TOP navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming horse racing fixtures – find ‘Parx Racing’
  • Click on the Pennsylvania Derby race (Sat, 6:10pm) to see the runners, riders and latest betting odds
  • Find the horse you wish to bet on, click the odds next to the horse (this will pop-up up a bet slip)
  • Add your stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW BetOnline bonus

Current BetOnline Promo Code and Free Bet Bonus Offer

Bonus  Bonus Description Promo Code Claim
Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 50% first deposit matched – up to $1,000 (no staking required, deposit $2,000 to get $1,000 in free bets) Use Promo Code: INSIDERS

Claim bonus

Penn Derby 2022 Betting Guide:

A cast of 11 runners are entered for the 2022 Pennsylvania Derby on Saturday, which is run at Parx race track, and with a $1m carrot on offer for the entries it’s no shock we’ve got some familiar names heading to post – including Taiba and the Brad Cox-trained Cyberknife.

The Grade 1 contest is for 3 year-olds and run over a distance of 1m1f on the main dirt track at Parx – a race the powerful Bob Baffert stable have landed three times between 2014 and 2018. This year, Baffert tries to add to that tally with the already mentioned Taiba, who has been a popular pick in the betting before the race.

This son of Gun Runner was last in action running a close silver medal to his half-brother Cyberknife at Monmouth Park in the Haskall Stakes on July 23. The pair were locked in a battle down the home straight that day with Cyberknife just coming out on top by a head, but the related siblings are at it again this Saturday in what looks a ‘must-see’ rematch.

Of the pair, Cyberknife has the higher rating and is the more experienced, but with just four career outings many shrewd horse racing punters suspect the Baffert runner – Taiba – will have more scope for improvement and reverse that form in Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby.

So TAIBA is our Penn Derby tip to provide the Bob Baffert barn a fourth success in the $1m race.

Of the rest, several feel, however, it’s not just a two-horse race with other leading 3 year-olds this term including Skippylongstocking, Simplification, Tawny Port, Zandon, White Abarrio and We The People – can one of these gate crash the Cyber/Taiba party?

BetOnline Horse Racing Promo Code: $1,000 In Free Bets for Pennsylvania Derby

Boost your new BetOnline betting account with a FREE $1,000 to use on Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby, from Parx racecourse.

Take a look below as we showcase the BetOnline $1000 Horse Racing Free Bet Offer and the quick steps to get yourself up to $1,000 in Pennsylvania Derby free bets.

Head to their site from one of the links on this page. Then, once you’ve hooked up with BetOnline, you are only a few clicks away from releasing a 50% MATCH DEPOSIT BONUS up to a MAXIMUM of $1,000

Remember – Our promo code when depositing, so you get the maximum $1,000 bonus, is INSIDERS.

Once your deposit has been approved (no longer than 30 mins), your bonus will be credited to your account and you will be ready for wagering. Plus, if you want to begin off with a slightly lower amount, then maybe deposit $500, then you’ll be matched with a bonus of $250, or a $100 first deposit gets you a $50 free bet – you decide!

Offer Only Applies To Your First Deposit – However, do note, as this BetOnline offer is only available on your FIRST DEPOSIT – therefore, we hope you can take full advantage and secure the maximum amount you can by getting the $1,000 free bet bonus ($2,000 deposit required to get the maximum return).

BetOnline Promo Code Key Terms

  • 50% up to $1000 Bonus (no staking required, deposit $2,000 to get the max $1000 free bet)
  • This offer is available for new customers from North America only.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Recent Pennsylvania Derby Winners

  • 2021 – HOT ROD CHARLIE
  • 2020 – No Race
  • 2019 – MATH WIZARD
  • 2018 – MCKINZIE
  • 2017 – WEST COAST
  • 2016 – CONNECT
  • 2015 – FROSTED
  • 2014 – BAYERN

Watch HOT ROD CHARLIE Winning The 2021 Pennsylvania Derby

 

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.

