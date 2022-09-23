Penn Derby 2022 Betting Who Is Favorite For Saturday Parx Race?

The Pennsylvania Derby is the big feature horse race this Saturday at Parx racetrack as a field of 11 do battle in the Grade 1 contest for a purse of a cool $1m. We take a look at who is the Penn Derby favorite, the latest betting and give you our pick on the weekend highlight.



Pennsylvania Derby 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 1f and for 3 year-olds, the Pennsylvania Derby is run at Parx racetrack.

📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022 (6:10pm)

🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

See the full Penn Derby 2022 runners and the latest betting from Bovada below, who you can also get a $750 free bet on for the race

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Pennsylvania Derby Three Times – He Runs Taiba This Year

Taiba The Pennsylvania Derby Favorite With 40% Winning Chance



TAIBA @ 33/20 With Bovada is the market leader for Saturday’s Penn Derby at Parx despite last seen losing to another running heading to post – Cyberknife – last time out. The pair clashed in the Haskall Stakes (watch below) in what turned out to be an epic tussle up the shoot.

However, Taiba is still very much lightly-raced with just 4 career runs, therefore, you’d think there is a fair bit more improvement to come. He will also be ridden by Mike E. Smith, who has won the Penn Derby twice in the past and also both those successes came for trainer Bob Baffert. With three wins in total, Baffert will have a top chance of making that four here and rates one of the leading fancies.

Pennsylvania Derby 2022 Picks

White Abarrio and Simplification have claims of placing, for sure – especially White Abarrio who has had a break and been sent to work at Saratoga to prep for this – it’s a deep surface like Parx – see below why this lovely grey is our best outsider pick in the race.

Tawny Port and Skippylongstocking are sure to have a say too, but this is probably going to develop into another ding-dong between Cyberknife, who has the most career earnings on show here, and Taiba, who he beat last time in the Haskall Stakes (watch below).

It was a great battle that day and the tiny concern for both their supporters is if it’s left it’s mark. With that in mind, the lighter-raced on the pair – TAIBA @ 33/20 With Bovada, who has only been on the course four times, get the verdict to reverse that head defeat last time and provide trainer Bob Baffert a fourth Penn Derby.

White Abarrio A Lively Penn Derby Outsider



WHITE ABARRIO @ 12/1 With Bovada is a winner of 50% of his 8 starts and another from the 2019 winning yard of Saffie A Joseph Jr, who took the Penn Derby in 2019. Landed the Florida Derby this season (watch below) and since been in action when 16th in the Kentucky Derby, 2nd in the Ohio Derby and most recently 7th in the Haskell Stakes. Needs to find something to close the gap on those ahead of him in the Haskell, but has been freshened up since and also done work at Saratoga, which is a deep track like Parx.

Pennsylvania Derby 2022 Betting and Full Runners



See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Penn Derby on Saturday Sept, 24

Penn Derby Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker TAIBA 33/20 40% CYBERKNIFE 18/5 23% ZANDON 11/5 31% TAWNY PORT 9/1 10% SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING 12/1 7.7% SIMPLIFICATION 12/1 7.7% WHITE ABARRIO 12/1 7.7% WE THE PEOPLE 14/1 6.7% NAVAL AVIATOR 33/1 2.9% B DAWK 40/1 2.5% ICY STORM 66/1 1.5%

All odds correct as of on Fri Sept 23 and subject to change

Trainer Brad Cox Talks About His Runners – Cyberknife and Tawny Port



Brad Cox on Cyberknife: “He’s had two good works since shipping here to Churchill from Saratoga. We’re trying to get to the Breeders’ Cup and he’s doing so well, I felt I could run him, it’s not like we’re just running. It could add some value to him as a stallion. It’s a million-dollar race and a Grade 1. We think it makes sense to take a swing.”

Recent Pennsylvania Derby Winners

2021 – HOT ROD CHARLIE

2020 – No Race

2019 – MATH WIZARD

2018 – MCKINZIE

2017 – WEST COAST

2016 – CONNECT

2015 – FROSTED

2014 – BAYERN

Watch HOT ROD CHARLIE Winning The 2021 Pennsylvania Derby