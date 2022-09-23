Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
penn derby 2022 betting who is favorite for saturday parx race
Commercial

Penn Derby 2022 Betting Who Is Favorite For Saturday Parx Race?

Andy Newton
Last updated:

The Pennsylvania Derby is the big feature horse race this Saturday at Parx racetrack as a field of 11 do battle in the Grade 1 contest for a purse of a cool $1m. We take a look at who is the Penn Derby favorite, the latest betting and give you our pick on the weekend highlight.

Pennsylvania Derby 2022: When Is The Race?

Run over 1m 1f and for 3 year-olds, the Pennsylvania Derby is run at Parx racetrack.

📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022 (6:10pm)
🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing
💰 Purse: $1,000,000

See the full Penn Derby 2022 runners and the latest betting from Bovada below, who you can also get a $750 free bet on for the race

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Pennsylvania Derby Three Times – He Runs Taiba This Year

The Best Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register
$750 Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

Looking for some action on other US sports? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Taiba The Pennsylvania Derby Favorite With 40% Winning Chance

TAIBA @ 33/20 With Bovada is the market leader for Saturday’s Penn Derby at Parx despite last seen losing to another running heading to post – Cyberknife – last time out. The pair clashed in the Haskall Stakes (watch below) in what turned out to be an epic tussle up the shoot.

However, Taiba is still very much lightly-raced with just 4 career runs, therefore, you’d think there is a fair bit more improvement to come. He will also be ridden by Mike E. Smith, who has won the Penn Derby twice in the past and also both those successes came for trainer Bob Baffert. With three wins in total, Baffert will have a top chance of making that four here and rates one of the leading fancies.

Pennsylvania Derby 2022 Picks

White Abarrio and Simplification have claims of placing, for sure – especially White Abarrio who has had a break and been sent to work at Saratoga to prep for this – it’s a deep surface like Parx – see below why this lovely grey is our best outsider pick in the race.

Taiba just behind Cyberknife (Haskall Stakes)

Tawny Port and Skippylongstocking are sure to have a say too, but this is probably going to develop into another ding-dong between Cyberknife, who has the most career earnings on show here, and Taiba, who he beat last time in the Haskall Stakes (watch below).

It was a great battle that day and the tiny concern for both their supporters is if it’s left it’s mark. With that in mind, the lighter-raced on the pair – TAIBA @ 33/20 With Bovada, who has only been on the course  four times, get the verdict to reverse that head defeat last time and provide trainer Bob Baffert a fourth Penn Derby.

White Abarrio A Lively Penn Derby Outsider

WHITE ABARRIO @ 12/1 With Bovada is a winner of 50% of his 8 starts and another from the 2019 winning yard of Saffie A Joseph Jr, who took the Penn Derby in 2019. Landed the Florida Derby this season (watch below) and since been in action when 16th in the Kentucky Derby, 2nd in the Ohio Derby and most recently 7th in the Haskell Stakes. Needs to find something to close the gap on those ahead of him in the Haskell, but has been freshened up since and also done work at Saratoga, which is a deep track like Parx.

Pennsylvania Derby Free Bet: $750 Deposit Bonus To Use On The Penn Derby With Bovada

You can get up to a max of $750 in free bets by just using our unique Bovada promo code which is INSIDERS.

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Set up your account and deposit $1,000 with horse racing promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby (75% matched deposit)
Open An Account With Bovada

 

Pennsylvania Derby 2022 Betting and Full Runners

See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Penn Derby on Saturday Sept, 24

Penn Derby Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
TAIBA 33/20 40% Bovada Logo
CYBERKNIFE 18/5 23% Bovada Logo
ZANDON 11/5 31% Bovada Logo
TAWNY PORT 9/1 10% Bovada Logo
SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING 12/1 7.7% Bovada Logo
SIMPLIFICATION 12/1 7.7% Bovada Logo
WHITE ABARRIO 12/1 7.7% Bovada Logo
WE THE PEOPLE 14/1 6.7% Bovada Logo
NAVAL AVIATOR 33/1 2.9% Bovada Logo
B DAWK 40/1 2.5% Bovada Logo
ICY STORM 66/1 1.5% Bovada Logo

All odds correct as of on Fri Sept 23 and subject to change

 

Current Bovada Promo Code and Free Bet Bonus Offer

Bonus  Bonus Description Promo Code Claim
Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 75% deposit match – up to $1,000 (no staking required) Use Promo Code: INSIDERS

Claim bonus

Trainer Brad Cox Talks About His Runners – Cyberknife and Tawny Port

Brad Cox on Cyberknife: “He’s had two good works since shipping here to Churchill from Saratoga. We’re trying to get to the Breeders’ Cup and he’s doing so well, I felt I could run him, it’s not like we’re just running. It could add some value to him as a stallion. It’s a million-dollar race and a Grade 1. We think it makes sense to take a swing.”

Form Guide: Recent Big Races To Review

2022 Kentucky Derby

2022 Travers Stakes

2022 Haskell Stakes

2022 Jim Dandy Stakes

2022 Florida Derby

 

Recent Pennsylvania Derby Winners

  • 2021 – HOT ROD CHARLIE
  • 2020 – No Race
  • 2019 – MATH WIZARD
  • 2018 – MCKINZIE
  • 2017 – WEST COAST
  • 2016 – CONNECT
  • 2015 – FROSTED
  • 2014 – BAYERN

Watch HOT ROD CHARLIE Winning The 2021 Pennsylvania Derby

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

10k dairy days donation

Farm Credit pledges $10k to support Virginia dairy industry
Crystal Graham
congress

Bills would require states to offer same-day registration, make it harder to purge voter rolls
Staff/Wire

Two pieces of legislation in the U.S. Senate are aimed at making it easier for Americans to register to vote and to know their registration status.

United Way Caring for Community Award 22

Community Attention Foster Families program receives United Way award
Crystal Graham

The Community Attention Foster Families program out of Charlottesville’s Department of Human Services has received the United Way Caring for Community Award: Above and Beyond Voice in Equity.  

us politics

House passes Veterans’ COLA Act of 2022: Bill boosts benefits for military vets
Staff/Wire
apex clean energy

Apex Clean Energy pledges $1 million to support affordable housing in Charlottesville
Crystal Graham
mary baldwin university
,

Mary Baldwin University is named a top U.S. college for social mobility
Crystal Graham
scott stadium

UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Chris Graham